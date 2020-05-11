Following the guidance and directives from our local health department and state officials, Valley City Public Schools has restricted public access to our school facilities since Sunday, March 15th. These restrictions include access to our schools, gymnasiums, playgrounds, and other outdoor facilities.
Currently, we are permitting community use of the Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field for the exclusive use of non-organized activity on the track (i.e walking, jogging, and running). Any individuals using the track have been asked to follow the health departments social distancing guidelines and take personal responsibility to prevent the spread in our community. Please note that we are NOT permitting any organized activities at Hanna Field or any other outdoor facility in our school district (i.e Football, Hurdling, Jumping, Tennis, Softball, etc..).
When the restrictions that have been placed on our school facilities have changed we will gladly let you know so that we all can return back to the enjoyable use of our playgrounds, tennis courts, etc.. In the meantime, thank you for respecting these restrictions and doing your part to keep our community healthy and safe.
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483