Students, Parents/Families, Staff, and Community Members,
Attached to this email is the VCPS "Preliminary Reopening Plan"!! We are excited to share this plan with you and hope that you will take the opportunity to read, review, and provide your comment. This next week we will be meeting with the Advisory Group members consisting of students, parents/families, teachers, support staff, and community members. Please complete the (optional) survey with your comment/question/feedback by clicking on the link below. An update on our planning and timelines will be shared once again with you next week.
This plan will address general information to our district, however, it is not comprehensive to specific situations and circumstances that will happen in the 20-21 school year. Additional information will be shared on or before Monday, August 10th and will address the plan for our schools, activities, busing, cafeteria, etc.. This preliminary district plan will provide you with the 30,000 foot overview prior to receiving more specific (ground level) information in the next couple of weeks.
We all know these are incredibly challenging times for our community, state, and country. Despite the conflict, controversy, and disagreement, we remain optimistic for the school year ahead and believe education can be the joy, happiness, and pride for our students, parents/families, staff, and community members.
Thank you always for your support, concern, and feedback,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
