Meal pick-up (FREE) will be continued ALL summer long!! Same locations, same times, same great food prepared by our amazing food service staff! We are so excited to be offering this service & seeing the students of VCPS all summer!
Starting right away Tuesday, May 26th and continuing through August 14th!
**The only two days meals won’t be provided are Memorial Day (May 25th) and July 3rd (Independence Day Reserved)**
The nutrition staff has been serving up food and smiles to students since the early March, and they have tackled the monumental task of serving student meals in the midst of such an uncertain time.
They’ve gone above and beyond, being a stable presence for each and every VCPS child and families.
Make sure to give a quick “thank you” when you see them! They’re doing excellent work, dedicating a huge amount of time and effort to keeping our kiddos happy and healthy!