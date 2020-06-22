Boy Eating Brown Bag Lunch

VCPS Families,

As of Monday, June 22nd there will no longer be meal pick-up at the Sheyenne Valley Career and Tech Center (VoTech).

We apologize for this change in schedule. This was a volunteer delivered site and in the summer months it is increasingly difficult to find volunteers to help with deliveries. We know you count on us to be available to you every day and our 6 remaining pick up sites will continue to be there for you this summer rain or shine.  

Remember:

Meals contain lunch and breakfast

Meals are grab & go/curb side pick-up

Meals are FREE to ALL children ages 1-18 (and anyone receiving special educations services up to age 21)—kids need not be present

Meals are available at the following sites and times every Monday-Friday thru Aug 14th (except July 3rd).

11:00-11:15

Jefferson School North Side

City Park Entrance           

11:30-11:45am

Washington School West Side

St. Catherine’s South Parking Lot

12:00-12:15

Hinschberger Park

12:00-12:30

Jr/Sr High West Door #6

