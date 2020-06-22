VCPS Families,
As of Monday, June 22nd there will no longer be meal pick-up at the Sheyenne Valley Career and Tech Center (VoTech).
We apologize for this change in schedule. This was a volunteer delivered site and in the summer months it is increasingly difficult to find volunteers to help with deliveries. We know you count on us to be available to you every day and our 6 remaining pick up sites will continue to be there for you this summer rain or shine.
Remember:
Meals contain lunch and breakfast
Meals are grab & go/curb side pick-up
Meals are FREE to ALL children ages 1-18 (and anyone receiving special educations services up to age 21)—kids need not be present
Meals are available at the following sites and times every Monday-Friday thru Aug 14th (except July 3rd).
11:00-11:15
Jefferson School North Side
City Park Entrance
11:30-11:45am
Washington School West Side
St. Catherine’s South Parking Lot
12:00-12:15
Hinschberger Park
12:00-12:30
Jr/Sr High West Door #6