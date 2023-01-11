The Hi-Liner Activity Center was transformed into a masterpiece of art January 9th while hosting one of the finest displays containing the extraordinary work of our up and coming young artists within the Valley City Public School system.
Kindergarten through seniors artwork filled the HAC, wall to wall, with examples of art projects they have been working on throughout the year.
Visitors were given the opportunity to see everything from painting, drawings, photography, clay creations - and so much more - all on display, under one roof, for parents, friends and family to enjoy. Each section offering a vast variety of talents from our youngest Picassos to our more mature artists.
