Valley City Public School students, joined by the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, performed the play “Cinderella” on Friday, June 3rd in the Valley City High School Theater. This performance was put on in conjunction with the James Sheyenne Valley Cooperative, featuring a script and original music penned by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Pick.
