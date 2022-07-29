By Bailey Nelson
“I get a hobby and I obsess over it,” Emilee Olson-Gronneberg, senior at Valley City Public Schools, said about her growing interest in gardening.
Her hobby started out as a small section of a garden, and is now on the large flower beds surrounding Jefferson Elementary School.
“We used to have a garden in our backyard, and it actually had vegetables, so that was kind of my dad’s part. I had a little flower section, and it has come to the point where I just plant all of the flowers in my garden,” Olson-Gronneberg said. “That’s kind of where it came from, either that or just seeing plants and liking them.”
Olson-Gronneberg’s green thumb is the reason she was called out at school one day about leading the project of planting the flower beds at the elementary school. The process started at the end of last school year, and the students and teachers at Jefferson Elementary got to lend a hand.
“The kids helped me plant the flowers in the planters around the last week of school,” said Olson-Gronneberg. “We had to go to Handy Hardware and get soil, we had to go to Riverside and get a bunch of flowers. I had a budget of $500. Then just putting the plants out. They have planters on the side of the buildings, and planning out which flowers go where and some vegetables and other things.”
After gathering the materials and planting the flowers, herbs and vegetables, Olson-Gronneberg was in charge of the upkeep.
“It has been just me maintaining them,” Olson-Gronneberg said.
It took a few hours of work on the days Olson-Gronneberg was tending to the plants, but the time varied depending on weather conditions.
“It really depends on the weather, if it rains I probably don’t have to go water them,” she said. “I’d say 3-5 times a week between using the Miracle-Gro, fertilizing and weeding. There’s a lot more weeds than I thought a planter would have.”
Watering the plants wasn’t always an easy task.
“In the beginning, we didn’t really have a system, so I basically had to drag a giant 400-foot hose around the entire school,” said Olson-Gronneberg. “Now, we have a system where the front, the side and the back each one has a hose so that way we don’t have to drag it around.”
It was difficult for Olson-Gronneberg to keep track of the amount of flowers being planted.
“I have no idea how many flowers there were. There were a lot,” Olson-Gronneberg said. “Each planter had like eleven individual plants, usually they came in a pack of four. We split them into singulars, so each planter got eleven.”
A variety of different types of flowers, herbs and vegetables were planted.
“We narrowed it down to three different flower types: petunias, zinnias and impatiens,” Olson-Gronneberg said. “(We planted) tomatoes, peppers and we decided to do an herb garden this year. That has lavender, lemon grass, mint and some chives.”
Jefferson Elementary has plans for what they are going to do with the plants when the colder months creep in. The flowers will be donated and delivered to the Sheyenne Care Center.
“I believe we are cutting them off, and the kids are going to put them in vases and give them to the nursing home,” said Olson-Gronneberg.
As for the vegetables, the school also plans to use those.
“They’re using them in the kitchen when the kids come, but until then they are donating them,” said Olson-Gronneberg. “For now, there are quite a few vegetables and hopefully they will be ready to pick when the kids come back to school.”
Be sure and pick up your July 29-31 weekend Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.