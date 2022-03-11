Snow covered school buses
Valley City Public Schools will be using our storm make-up days on Friday, March 18th and Friday, May 27th.  Our school will be in session these days as we make-up the days/hours that have been missed this school year due to winter weather delays or cancellations.  Below, I've highlighted the days that we have been out of school during 2021-2022.
 
January 5 - 2-hour Late-Start
January 14 - No School  
January 18 - 3-hour Early Dismissal
January 19 - 1-hour Late-Start
February 1 - 2-hour Late-Start
February 22 - No School
 
If we miss additional days/hours this school year because of weather reasons, a communication will be shared with you regarding if or how we will make-up these days. If you have any questions, please contact me via email or phone at 701.845.0483.

Thank you and have a great Hi-Liner Friday!!
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

