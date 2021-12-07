2021-2022
STAFF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
EARLY DISMISSAL SCHEDULE
Valley City Public Schools will be dismissing all students K-12 early from school on two dates during the 2021-2022 school
year. These two early dismissal days will allow all staff at VCPS the ability to attend professional development that is
timely, relevant, and aligned with our purpose and commitments in the district.
We would respectfully ask that you please carefully review the information listed below as it pertains to our early dismissal
days for 2021-2022:
Dismissal Dates
-Wednesday, September 22nd
-Wednesday, December 8th
Dismissal Schedule
-Elementary K-6 (12:10pm)
-Junior High 7-8 (12:25pm)
-Senior High 9-12 (11:56am) Students in grades 9-12 may stay for lunch between 11:56-12:25pm.
Lunch on the Early Dismissals Days
All students will be provided the opportunity for lunch on the days of an early dismissal. Principals may adjust lunch
schedules on the day of early dismissals to allow all students the opportunity to have time to eat lunch.
Busing on the Early Dismissal Days
Dietrich Bus Service will provide all bus students with bus transportation on early dismissal days. The early dismissal bus
schedule (including school pick-up and drop-off times) will closely follow the regular school day bus schedule with the only
change being the TIME (easy tip…move everything up 3 hours on the schedule).
Activity Schedules on Early Dismissal Days
All VCPS sponsored activities (including practices) will not begin prior to 4:00pm on early dismissal days during the 2021-
2022 school year.
Professional Development Topics
The focus for our professional development for the 2021-2022 school year during early dismissal days will include the
following topics:
-SEPTEMBER (including Social Emotional Learning, Bullying, Resiliency, and Discussion on School Facilities)
-DECEMBER (Social Emotional Learning)