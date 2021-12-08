Parents/Guardians,
I wanted to take the time to reach out to you about some disturbing patterns Law Enforcement has been dealing with in the past couple of weeks. We've identified a significant increase in threats against schools, students, and staff members at both the national and state level. Yet again, we've witnessed how quickly these incidents can go from a basic school threat to an unimaginable tragic event.
It is imperative that we continue to talk to our kids about these incidents, include them in our training procedures, and encourage them to report ANY concerning comments or behaviors. Time and time again, we see examples of violence being prevented by students who come forward and report threats to schools and communities. Please take some time to remind your students how big of an impact they have on school safety and encourage them to continue to report any concerning behavior, messages, or social media posts. I also want to remind students that any perceived threat towards the school will be taken seriously and will never be viewed as “a joke”.
Valley City Public Schools will continue to follow our school district "Threat Assessment" procedures and depending on the result of our investigation, consequences could range from suspensions/expulsions, up to misdemeanor or felony prosecution. If you have any questions, please contact me via email or phone at 701.840.9761
See Something, Say Something, Do Something!!!!
Thank you,
Sean Hagen
School Resource Officer
Valley City Police Department
Valley City Public Schools
Cell: (701) 840-9761