Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson shares the following information....
Dear Rural Bus Students, Parents, and Family,
I hope that this email finds you and your family well in 2023! So far this winter, we have received large amounts of snow in Valley City. As already know, this has caused snow to pile up along the road edges and ditches throughout the county. Thankfully, the last couple of weeks have been relatively dry, hopefully we can continue with the low precipitation, reduced winds, and little blowing snow. Before this weather pattern changes, we want to be prepared and communicate a few possible upcoming scenarios with you.
With all of this, we are concerned that travel conditions may deteriorate and become quite dangerous for our students and bus drivers in the rural reaches of our school district. In an effort to be fully prepared for this possibility, we have been meeting with Dietrich Bus Company, discussing a few possible scenarios. They are as follows:
1) Only run our school buses where possible and/or:
- Request bus parents or guardians to meet our school buses with students at a designated pick-up or drop-off location.
- Request bus parents or guardians bring students to and from school.
- If either of the above is not possible, students will be excused from school with a weather-related absence.
2) No rural buses:
- Request bus parents or guardians bring students to and from school.
- If the above is not possible, students will be excused from school with a weather-related absence.
We recognize when the weather is poor, there is a possibility school will be delayed, dismissed early, and/or cancelled. It is in the rare or extreme situation that the conditions in-town may be drastically different than the conditions out of town, in this scenario, we may consider running school buses where possible or cancel our rural buses.
Going forward, these options would ONLY be considered as a necessary option for our school district due to conditions and frequency of inclement weather throughout the winter. If you have any questions about these possible scenarios, please feel free to reach out to me and/or Dietrich Bus Service Director, Brian Yanish at 701.845.1590.
Thank you very much,
Josh Johnson and Brian Yanish
