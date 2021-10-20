The September Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Marisa Hoffarth, Jack Sorby, Fae Eull, and Kellen Westman.
The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.
Read the full story, and see photo and students names, in your Wed., October 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.