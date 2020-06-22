Good Morning!
A survey has been created to gather feedback and input from our parents and guardians for the purpose of preparing to re-open schools this fall at Valley City Public Schools. On behalf of our District Emergency Response Team (D.E.R.T), we would appreciate your participation in this survey and completing prior to Friday, June 26th. See the link below for the survey:
Currently, VCPS is following the guidance that has been provided by the Department of Public Instruction and the Governor's Office for Summer Activity and Educational Programs. In addition to closely following this guidance, we have also created strong partnerships with City-County Health and Essentia Health to successfully restart several programs this summer (Drivers Education, Extended School Year-Special Education, and Hi-Liner Summer Activities).
Our D.E.R.T Team will be meeting next Tuesday, June 30th to review survey feedback from our staff and parents and begin preparing a "Draft" of our re-opening plans for the fall. Please be looking an updated communication from the district during the week of July 6-10.
Thank you again parents and guardians for your support of our school district as we plan to safely re-open our schools this fall. While we will continue to plan for bringing back students and staff to our schools this fall, we will also plan and prepare for the situations in our schools and community that prevent this from happening.
Thank you again for completing the survey and providing us valuable feedback. We hope that you and your students are having a great summer!