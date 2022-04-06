Valley City Public Schools is beginning to seek nominations for the 2022 Teacher of the Year award. Nominations for this honor may be submitted by students, parents, staff, and community members. Below, we've highlighted the process that will be followed and information for you to submit your nomination for this prestigious honor.
Nominations for this honor should be submitted using the attached PDF nomination form has been included in this email (hint: if you move your mouse/cursor over the area to be filled, you should see a box highlighted that you can then fill). The form is also available on our school website at https://www.hiliners.org/pdf/2021-2022-Teacher-of-the-Year-Nomination-Form.pdf. The completed form may be submitted via email, mail, or dropped off at the district office at 460 Central Avenue N., Valley City, ND 58072.
Please help us recognize the accomplishments of our teachers at Valley City Public Schools by nominating a teacher that you think is deserving of this award. The deadline to nominate is Friday, April 22nd at 4:00pm and the winner of the 2022 "T.O.Y" will be honored at the beginning of May. Please email nominations to josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or mailed/deliver to the district office at 460 Central Ave N., Valley City, ND 58072. Nominate now!!