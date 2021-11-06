Valley City Public Schools will be recognizing all Veterans and Active Military members in Valley City and the surrounding areas in a special video shared on Thursday, November 11th (Veteran's Day). Due to COVID-19, VCPS had to cancel/reschedule the elementary Veteran’s programs this school year, so they’ve chosen to put together a video tribute for veterans.
VCPS asks students, families and members of the public to submit photos and information to be included in the tribute video. VCPS asks that the photographs (current photo or one in uniform) and information (including the position held while in active duty and the branch of military for any Veteran or Active Military member) be submitted to the district on or before Monday, November 8th. Send to haley.olsen@k12.nd.us
You can also bring your photograph and information to the Central Administration Building if you do not have a digital copy or are unable to access technology.
Please help VCPS to recognize the men and women that have served our country in the military.
Spread the word and if you have any questions, please contact Haley Olsen at 701.845.0483 ext. 1 or haley.olsen@k12.nd.us