Valley City Public Schools (VCPS) has begun implementing the following attendance plan for both indoor and outdoor activities/events beginning on Monday, April 5, 2021. This plan continues to follow the guidance provided from the state of North Dakota and the North Dakota High School Activities Association. The guidelines that will be followed until further notice for all large group gatherings and events sponsored by VCPS:
Because of available space, VCPS will not limit individuals attending activities or events. We do reserve the ability to restrict attendance as necessary based upon the following capacity limitations:
A capacity limit has been established by the school district for the following facilities and venues.
* Hi-Liner Activity Center- 1500 individuals (750 per bleacher side)
* Dacotah Bank Track at Hanna Field- 1500
* Charlie Brown Field- 1500
* Youth Sports Complex- 150
* Softball Complex- 500
* VCHS Theater- 200
* North Gymnasium- 150
In an effort to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Valley City Public Schools will require attendees to follow these guidelines:
* Wear a face mask at all INDOOR activities and events
* Socially distance from others out of the immediate family and/or unit
* Practice proper hand hygiene and handwashing
* No access into the competition area before, during, or after the activity and/or event
We continues to welcome students, staff, parents, families, and community members that will follow these guidelines and support VCPS in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Additional information regarding our District COVID-19 Plan is available at our website at www.hiliners.org or more specific information regarding our attendance plan may be found online at https://valleycity.rschoolteams.com/. If you have any questions regarding this plan please contact Activities Director Mike Schultz at 701.845.0483 ext.122 or Superintendent Josh Johnson at 701.845.0483.