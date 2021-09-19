Valley City Public Schools has committed to creating a positive and safe school learning environment. We adopted the Hi-Liner Way in 2017 to teach and promote respect, responsibility, and safety within our school district (including with our students, staff, parents, etc..). Our efforts for building a positive school environment continue with our Social Emotional Learning (SEL) plan.
The SEL plan will also be addressing school bullying and working with students to help build resiliency skills. Next Wednesday, during Homecoming Week, we are bringing a speaker to our district for our students, staff, and parents. Please see the attached flyer and we hope that our parents will join us on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7:00pm in the HAC Lobby for this fun and educational presentation.
Did you know?
Beginning in 2017, we have provided Hi-Liner Pride t-shirts for all students and staff to help build school pride and community within Valley City Public Schools. Next week, free hi-liner t-shirts will be given to students and staff during homecoming week. Thank you to all of our sponsors for helping to create this strong tradition in our school district.
2017- Bank Forward
2018- Bridge City Dentistry
2019- Ivy Real Estate
2020- Valley Wealth Advisors/Dacotah Bank
2021- Valley City Public Works/Missouri River Energy Services