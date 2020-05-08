School Resource Collection and Pick-Up of Students' Personal Belongings
We have scheduled the date and times for the final School Resource Collection of the 2019-2020 school year. On Thursday, May 21, Valley City Public Schools will be collecting textbooks, library books, technology devices, etc. from students at Jefferson and the Junior/Senior High Schools. If you were issued a school technology device 'specifically' for Distance Learning, please return the device on this date. This is also the opportunity for students to pick-up any personal belongings that they may have left in a locker, desk, or at the schools.
Please read the attached FLYER
with instructions on the designated times (by last names) that we are requesting you to follow for the resource collection. If you will be unavailable at your designated time, please contact your school principal or call the district office to attempt to make other arrangements. Please note that Washington Elementary students will not be asked to return books, however, if you have questions or need to pick-up personal belongings please email Principal Lueck at chad.lueck@k12.nd.us
.
School Principals at Jefferson and Junior/Senior High Schools will be sending a communication to parents with specific instructions for the location of the collection and the return of personal belongings. If you have any additional questions please don't hesitate to call the district office at 701.845.0483.
Hope you all have a great weekend and Go Hi-Liners!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483