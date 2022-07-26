With school registration fast approaching, it is a great time to evaluate how your family could benefit from the free and reduced meal program. Applying for free and reduced meals can drastically reduce your household costs. This application also impacts bussing and activity fees. Additionally, this is the first year that qualifying for free and reduced meals may reduce or waive class fees for courses including Art, Tech Ed, and Foods.
VCPS also gets funding from the state based on the number of free and reduced families we have in our district. This money is then used for educational purposes within our district.
Healthy meals are a necessity for learning. VCPS offers healthy meals every school day. The updated meal fees for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:
- Breakfast-
- $2.40 for Elementary
- $2.60 for Jr/Sr High
- Lunch-
- $3.40 for Elementary
- $3.60 for Jr/Sr High.
Many times, people do not apply because they don’t believe they qualify. However, many do meet the qualifications including small business owners, large families, single income households, and many more. If your household income is below the numbers in the chart on page 1 of the attachment titled “Free and Reduced Application Information & Instructions 2023”, you are eligible to receive FREE or REDUCED cost meals. Please fill out the attached income application and return to the school. To be considered for any other income-based programs the district may offer, please fill out the “Release of Information Form” as well. If you are unsure of your qualification, you are encouraged to reach out to the district office for assistance.
These applications can be dropped off at the district office or emailed to abby.ingstad@k12.nd.us or Joleen.hagen@k12.nd.us. Additionally, they can be mailed to Valley City Public Schools, ATTN: Joleen Hagen, 460 Central Ave N, Valley City, ND 58072.