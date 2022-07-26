With school registration fast approaching, it is a great time to evaluate how your family could benefit from the free and reduced meal program. Applying for free and reduced meals can drastically reduce your household costs. This application also impacts bussing and activity fees. Additionally, this is the first year that qualifying for free and reduced meals may reduce or waive class fees for courses including Art, Tech Ed, and Foods.

VCPS also gets funding from the state based on the number of free and reduced families we have in our district. This money is then used for educational purposes within our district.

