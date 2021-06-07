The School Board Election will be held tomorrow, June 8th, 2021. Voting will be held at the VCPS Central Administration Building, 460 Central Ave N. The polls will be open from 11:00am to 7:00pm.
Latest News
- VCPS School Board Election June 8th
- VC Officials Anticipate End of COVID-19 State of Emergency
- ND Department of Transportation - Mowing Notice
- Dakota Gardener: Your Neck of the Woods
- NDBC Promotion ‘Beefs Up’ Baseball Games this Summer
- NDSU: Protect Cattle From Heat Stress
- 3rd Annual Yard of the Week Series: Coming Soon!
- Times Record: Draw Dad and Win A Prize!
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunday Fun Day: Concert Series in Pioneer Park Kicks Off June 13th
- Valley City Soap Box Derby Takes to Central Ave. on June 5th
- Hi-Liners Return from Class A State Track &Field
- Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at the N.D. Veterans Cemetery
- Women’s Suffrage Centennial (plus one): Winning the Battle for Full Citizenship Rights
- Memorial Day Ceremonies 2021
- 3rd Annual Yard of the Week Series: Coming Soon!
- Hi-Liner Tennis Competes at EDC Individuals Tourney
- County Commissioners Declare Burn Ban for Barnes County, Effective June 3rd-10th
- Valley Troubadours to Kick Off Music in the Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.