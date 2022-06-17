Natalie Wintch, Valley City Public School board member, has submitted her resignation from the board effective on June 30, 2022. The school board is seeking applicants interested in filling a one-year interim position during the 2022-2023 school year. The application process will begin on Monday, June 20th and close on Thursday, June 30th at 4:00pm. All interested and qualified candidates may complete their applications at the district offices at 460 Central Avenue N., Valley City, ND. All applications must be submitted prior to Thursday, June 30th at 4:00pm.
A sub-committee appointed by the school board will interview selected candidates and appoint an interim school board member at their annual meeting on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30pm at the district offices. If you have any questions regarding this position contact the district office at 701.845.0483.
Qualification for the School Board Position Includes:
- US Citizen
- 18 years or older
- Resident of North Dakota
- Resident who has resided in the Valley City Public School District for at least 30 days.