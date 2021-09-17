Today will conclude School Safety Week, but please know that we will continue to conduct emergency drills and staff trainings throughout the school year.  As we look forward and remain committed to improving school safety, we will also continue to focus on a few specific safety areas in 2021-2022, they include:
- emergency reunification (if evacuations are necessary, how/where are students reunited with parents?)
- safe and controlled school offices (all visitors passing through offices before entering school)
- Unified emergency response (working with all first responders in Barnes County to have a unified emergency response)
 
If you have any questions regarding school safety at VCPS, please feel free to contact me and/or SRO Hagen via email, phone, or stop at the district offices.  Thank you for supporting our efforts to provide a positive and safe school environment at Valley City Public Schools.
 
P.S Thank you to our VCPS First Responders and all of those that attended the open houses/tours this week!

