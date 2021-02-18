2020-21 Calendar Revision Graphic (2/17)
On February 17th Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out a message to all VCPS parents, family and guardians regarding announcements and revisions made to the VCPS 2020-2021 District Calendar.
 
The information is as follows...
 
Valley City Public Schools has made a revision to the 2020-2021 school calendar .  We will have a full day of school on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (no early dismissal).  The last day of school on Thursday, May 27th will be a half-day and we will follow the district's early dismissal schedule (see on calendar).  Please know additional information and details on the schedule for the last day of school will be shared near the end of the school year. 
 
The revised 2020-2021 district calendar has been attached with this email and is also available on our website athttps://www.hiliners.org/pdf/Updated_2021_SCHOOL_CALENDAR.pdf

