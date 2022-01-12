Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information with VCPS students, family and friends....
For the past 22 months, we have faced many incredible challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With your your continuous support, Valley City Public Schools has been able to operate as normal as possible, while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. Thank you!
Our Continuity of Services Plan was reviewed and updated by the school board on December 15, 2021. The plan will continue to be reviewed at least every six months per the requirements related to federal COVID-19 guidelines. This plan is available for review on our website.
In addition, Valley City Public Schools has made a few other modifications related to COVID-19. These modifications, listed below, are subject to change and will be reviewed as necessary with our health advisors, administration, and school board.
- New CDC Guidelines for 5-day Isolation Period (masks are recommended for individuals that have tested positive and returning to school between day 6-10)
- Notification of positive cases has been suspended indefinitely
- Monthly reporting on COVID-19 has been suspended indefinitely (VCPS will continue to track cases internally)
Unlike last school year, we are seeing more illness with colds, flu, and other viruses. Our recommendations for healthy schools that were shared with you at the beginning of the year should continue to be followed and practiced. This includes practicing healthy hand hygiene, staying at home when you're sick, avoiding close contact with others if you are feeling ill, etc.
Thank you for again for supporting our school district and the many difficult decisions that have been made over the past 22 months. Whether or not we continue to face ongoing challenges related to COVID-19, we know that our resilience, resolve, and coordination will move us forward in the future. As always, if you have any questions, feel free to send an email or contact me at the district office at 701.845.0483.
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483