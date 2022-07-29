Registration opens on Monday! All students at Valley City Public Schools will need to register for the 2022-2023 school year beginning Monday, August 1st. Make sure your student is registered prior to Friday, August 12th.
Our student registration will be completely Online for the 2022-2023 school year. Instructions on completing student registration are provided on our website with a link below. Anyone that needs assistance and/or may have questions please call the central office at 845-0483. We are here to help and want to make sure the online student registration process is as simple as possible for you.
We are very excited for the 2022-2023 school year and our goal is to have 100% of all students registered by 12:00pm on Friday, August 12th. Begin registering online by clicking the following link.
Superintendent Josh Johnson reminds all that if you have already pre-registered your incoming kindergarten student this spring, do not register them as a new student, but rather as a returning student.
Class lists for elementary students in grades K-6 will be available on PowerSchool beginning on Monday, August 15th.
