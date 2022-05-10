Valley City High School hosted their second annual kindergarten through 12th grade art show recently with hundreds of pieces on display for students, family and friends to enjoy.
The art show displays a vast variety of talents from the youngest Picassos to the mature artists with many experiences. The art show teaches the artists that their pieces of art are worthy for the whole community to see.
Mrs. Krueger, organizer and VCHS art instructor, said the art show is used to promote the students. It is a way for them to show their skills and have the community involved in the art program. This is the main reason why the art show is hosted. But not only that, the art show is fun to go to and view all of the art. Mrs. Krueger also said that she would never be able to pick one favorite piece of art because all of them are her favorite. Art is in the eye of the beholder and all art is beautiful.
Valley City Public School art show always offer an amazing experience. These community events show how strong our bond is with the community and how the beauty of art emphasizes our daily lives.
