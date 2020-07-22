Thank you for providing us with feedback on our Preliminary Reopening plans. Please know that we will be sharing individual school plans (Jefferson, Washington, and Junior/Senior High), activities, school nutrition, facilities, and transportation plans with you on or before Monday, August 10th. These plans will provide detail for our parents/families on the reopening of schools on Monday, August 31st.
Virtual Learning Academy for 2020-2021
We are continuing to plan for an alternative educational option for parents/families that will not be sending their children back to school in 2020-2021. While we understand that some families have already made this choice and informed the school, others will be waiting until the week of August 10th to know more about the individual plans. The deadline to choose the Virtual Learning option will be Wednesday, August 12th.
Next week, please look for more information and details to be shared regarding the Virtual Learning Academy at VCPS in 2020-2021. If you have not indicated to us that you will be choosing Virtual Learning and you have made this choice, please let us know as soon as possible. We appreciate being able to plan ahead of time for this program.
The 2020-2021 School Supply lists for each grade level will be shared with parents/families on Monday, July 27th. Please be looking for these lists to be shared via email, website, and social media locations (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc..).
Valley City Public Schools
Bridging Health and Education: Better Together
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483