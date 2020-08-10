We are sharing the Preliminary "B" Plans with you from each of our schools, activities, and other departments (technology, school nutrition, facilities, busing, special populations).  We hope that you will take the time to review these plans and if you have any questions or concerns that you share those with us in the survey that is linked below.  The survey will remain open until 11:59pm on Wednesday, August 12th. 
 
These plans and your feedback will be discussed further with our District Emergency Response Team (DERT) this Thursday during a scheduled meeting and we plan to prepare a recommendation to the School Board for the Wednesday, August 19th Regular Meeting at 5:30pm.  Following approval from the board, these plans will be shared with all students, parents/families, and staff members in our school district.
 
Thank you for your review and continued feedback to our planning process,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

