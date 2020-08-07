All students at Valley City Public Schools will need to register for the 2020-2021 school year beginning next Monday, August 10th. Please note, regardless of whether your student will be attending school in-person or virtual, you will need to make sure your student is registered prior to Thursday, August 13th.
This year our student registration will be completely ONLINE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have provided a step-by-step process for you to be able to complete student registration online following our specific directions. We will have a HELP DESK for anyone that needs assistance and/or may have questions. Please call this hotline 701.490.4078 anytime Monday-Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm. If you are registering on a mobile device and would prefer to register on a computer, come to the Central Office at 460 Central Avenue, and we will assist you with completing registration on a computer. If you come to the office, please bring a face covering with you and plan to wear while you register.
We are very excited for the 2020-2021 school year and our goal is to have 100% of all students registered by 5:00pm on Thursday, August 13th. Please help us to meet this goal and IF you have any questions and/or need help, don't hesitate to contact our help desk. We are here to help and want to make the new online student registration process as simple for you as possible.
Begin Registering Online by Clicking on the Attachment and Following the Directions!
This brings us one step closer to the beginning of what will be a great 2020-2021 school year at Valley City Public Schools. We will be Better Together: Bridging Health and Education!
Let's Go Hi-Liners!!!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
Hi-Liner Parents/Guardians,
Valley City Public Schools will be using an online registration process for new & returning students.
Parents/guardians of all VCPS students will complete their annual registration forms in PowerSchool using your PowerSchool Parent account. To begin the process, choose one of the following options:
RETURNING STUDENTS:
If you currently have one or more children enrolled at VCPS, please do the following:
Log into the PowerSchool Parent account for the primary parent.
1. Make sure each child you have attending VCPS is listed in your PowerSchool Parent account. Each child’s name will appear across the top of the screen in PowerSchool Parent. If you don’t see all students, please call the Registration Helpdesk.
2. Choose a student at the top of the screen and click ‘Forms’ on the left. All registration forms associated with your child will appear. Click the ‘A - Student Demographics’ form to start reviewing and completing forms. Form ‘A - Student Demographics’ has a special submit feature for families with multiple children enrolled at VCPS.
If you click the Submit button on the form, the parent contacts from that screen will apply ONLY to that child.
If you want these contacts to be applied to ALL children connected to your PowerSchool Parent account, click the white arrow next to Submit and choose to ‘Apply to Family’.
At the bottom of each form, click submit which will bring you to the next form.
NEW TO THE DISTRICT:
Complete the Pre-Registration form located here:
Once the school has reviewed the Pre-Registration form, you will be contacted by one of the building principals in order to complete the registration process and welcome you to Valley City Public Schools.
ATHLETIC & ACTIVITY REGISTRATION (GRADES 7-12):
Athletic and activity registration can be completed using the link below:
FEE PAYMENTS:
Invoices will be created the week of August 17-21 and sent to your email.
ALL registration payments can be made using MySchoolBucks. MySchoolBucks payments can be made using a credit/debit card or electronic checks. A 3.95% processing fee will be added to your final invoice. Cash or check payments can also be made at your school office. Free & Reduced prices will be reflected for those families that qualify - this information is based off of last year’s application and is subject to change once this year’s applications have been processed.
VCPS families who already have a MySchoolBucks account will have the option to combine your MySchoolBucks login with your Parent PowerSchool account which is recommended.
Parents that do not have a MySchoolBucks account can create one using the link below:
Questions: Contact the VCPS Registration Helpdesk (701) 490-4078 - Monday - Thursday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.