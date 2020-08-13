LAST DAY TO REGISTER STUDENT FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR
Anyone that has not registered your student for the 2020-2021 school year PLEASE do so today prior to 4:00pm. All students MUST to be registered so that we can complete our class lists and schedules. All students will need to register regardless if they are learning in-person or in the Virtual Academy. If you have ANY questions and/or need assistance please contact the help desk at 701.490.4078 between 8am-4pm. We will also be providing assistance to anyone needing help in-person at the District Office at 460 Central Avenue N. Thank you for helping us meet our goal of having 100% of our students registered by 4:00pm TODAY!!
Forms are in a prior email on the www.times-online.com website as well as located on the VCPS website at www.hiliners.org/
