Online Registration Graphic
LAST DAY TO REGISTER STUDENT FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR
 
Anyone that has not registered your student for the 2020-2021 school year PLEASE do so today prior to 4:00pm.  All students MUST to be registered so that we can complete our class lists and schedules.  All students will need to register regardless if they are learning in-person or in the Virtual Academy.  If you have ANY questions and/or need assistance please contact the help desk at 701.490.4078 between 8am-4pm.  We will also be providing assistance to anyone needing help in-person at the District Office at 460 Central Avenue N.  Thank you for helping us meet our goal of having 100% of our students registered by 4:00pm TODAY!!
 
Forms are in a prior email on the www.times-online.com website as well as located on the VCPS website at www.hiliners.org/


