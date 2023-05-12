VCPS_Counseling and Grief Resource Graphic

VCPS Superintendent Johnson shared the following message with the students, families and friends of VCPS:

“Valley City Public Schools is providing our parents and guardians with information and additional resources that can be used to help support our students' mental health and grief. With the recent loss of VCHS sophomore, Landon Storly, our school and clinical counselors have continued to provide support for our students at VCHS.  If you are in need of additional resources or have other questions on how to best support our students' mental health and/or grief, please do not hesitate to contact any one of our school counselors, school principals, or the district office at 701.845.0483.

Recommended for you