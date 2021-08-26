Happy new [academic] year! Valley City’s Hi-Liners are back in the hallways at Washington and Jefferson Elementary, the Jr./Sr. High School, and at St. Catherine School, kicking off the 2021-2022 academic year. The learning and growing that every one of Valley City’s students will do this year are fueled by their drive to achieve and the support of teachers, community members and parents/guardians. It’s also fueled by nutrition, which staff and administration within the Valley City Public School District recognize. Again this year, breakfast and lunch are free for all VCPS students. This is made possible through the extension of the USDA’s National School Meal Waiver.
