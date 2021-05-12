This summer VCPS Nutrition Services will again be offering free meals to all area children ages 1-18 or through high school graduation (age 21) for students receiving special education services!
The program, guided by the USDA allows parents/guardians or students to pick up meals every Monday – Friday throughout the summer. Children do not need to attend Valley City Public Schools. Meals will contain one lunch meal and one breakfast meal at each pick up and will contain a variety of ready to eat and heat & serve options.
Meal pick up begins June 1st and will run through August 13th!
There will be NO PICK UP on Monday July 5th for the 4th of July holiday or Wednesday July 28th.
Pick up locations and times are as follows:
11:00am-11:15am -- Jefferson School North Drive Through Entrance (off 12th St NE)
11:30am-11:45am – St. Catherine’s School North Side Drive up on 6th St NE
12:00pm-12:15pm – Washington School West Side on 9th Ave SW
12:00pm-12:30pm – VC Jr/Sr High School Door 6 (on 2nd Ave NW)