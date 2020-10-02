The evening of October 1st Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out the following two emails in regards to changes in health guidelines and how they will affect Valley City schools...
Parents/Guardians and Staff Members,
This afternoon, Governor Doug Burgum announced changes to the health guidelines that Valley City Public Schools have been following since the first day of school on Monday, August 31, 2020. We have summarized these changes below for our parents/guardians and staff members:
"When the positive case and the close contact have both been wearing a face covering consistently and correctly for the entire time, the close contact will NOT need to self-quarantine at home." North Dakota Department of Health
The announcement and the changes to these guidelines will be applied retroactively to current quarantine cases, IF the new guidelines were being followed at the time of close contact between the individual who tested positive and the individual that has been identified as a close contact. Valley City Public Schools will be contacting individuals tomorrow who have been identified as close contacts and providing additional information and directions. Any current close contacts will NOT be allowed to return to school until they have been contacted by school administration and/or health officials.
Mask Update: Following the announcement from Governor Burgum regarding the changes to close contacts and quarantines, Valley City Public Schools will be mandating all students and staff members to wear masks at school. This change will be effective immediately. Our school administration will have the authority to grant exceptions to this mandate as necessary (i.e. band, choir, P.E, lunch, etc.).
Mike Schultz, Hi-Liner Athletic Director shares....
VCHS will be updating our attendance guidelines in order to allow some of our students and some visiting fans attend our varsity matches and games. Parents will no longer need to sign-up online to gain access. We will be using temporary wristbands that we will be giving to the student/athletes for their parents/guardians. These are not transferable and should not be used by people other than parents.
Barnes County remains in the yellow risk level and the limit remains at 250 people for large group gatherings. Our county numbers look good, however the last time we thought our numbers looked good, we were singled out as one of 6 counties moving towards the high-risk category or orange risk level. If we move into the orange risk level, we would need to suspend activities until we are moved back out of the orange risk level. Therefore, we need to ask for your cooperation in being part of the solution. Our activities are large group gatherings and are an ideal place for community spread to occur. We must be responsible to the county at large so that we are not causing a spike in the critical COVID numbers and ultimately the reason our activities would be suspended.
Distribution of Wristbands
Volleyball: 2 wristbands per player to a maximum of 80 per rostered volleyball players. 40 wristbands for the visiting team. 25 wristbands for the student section. Football: 2 wristbands per player to a maximum of 100 to rostered football players. 25 wristbands to the opposing team. 25 wristbands to the student section (20 to Valley City, 5 to BCN).
If a player doesn’t need the wristbands or only needs one wristband, they can turn unused wristbands back and we will be redistributed to the student section or give to players who have multiple sets of parents. For JH and Sub-Varsity games, the recommendation is that we keep attendance to two parents per rostered player for both visitors and VCPS teams. Our hope is that we will soon turn back to the green risk level or maybe at some point we can go to blue. The most important thing is that our students continue to compete in the activities that they love.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCPS News From Superintendent and AD
- Piper’s Petals: Putting Color into Every Day
- A Mystical Solar Creation: Dawn of the North
- Youth Pheasant Weekend Oct. 3-4
- VCSU Century Club Hosting Drive-By Fish Fry on Friday
- Bond Certificate Purchase Agreement Signed for BC Correctional Facility
- Signs Save Lives: BCHD on Recent Sign Vandalism
- Bowling League Results
Most Popular
Articles
- Best of the Best 2020 Winners Announced
- ND Health Officer Resigns, Third of 2020
- Hi-Liner AD, Mike Schultz, Discusses Alternate Transport Options
- Bill Hill: Farm-Focused, Community-Committed Dakotan
- Signs Save Lives: BCHD on Recent Sign Vandalism
- VCPS Public Meetings Announcement
- Barnes County 7 Closed
- Bond Certificate Purchase Agreement Signed for BC Correctional Facility
- The Risky Ventures of Vaping Among North Dakota Teens
- Barnes County 32 Closed For Culvert Reset
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9