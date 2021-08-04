This week on Thursday, August 5th Jefferson Elementary and Washington Elementary will be holding their new student registration. You will be able to come to each elementary school between 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 4pm.
Below you will find a message from each of our building principals regarding information for new to district registration day. If you know of anyone who is new to Valley City, please share information with them!
(Grades Kindergarten – 3rd) Message from Mr. Troy Miller:
New to the District students that will be attending Jefferson Elementary School, entering grades K-3, can come to Jefferson School on Thursday, August 5th from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, or from 1:00-4:00 PM to officially register their student. Please park in the bus zone on Central Avenue and come to the entrance on the West side of Jefferson School (Door #4). Push the buzzer and we will meet you at the door and direct you to the main office. Parents will have the opportunity to complete the registration process for their student, along with an opportunity to see and tour the school building. Please bring your child’s immunization records and their birth certificate (we can make a copy here).
(Grades 4th – 6th) Message from Mr. Chad Lueck:
New to the District students that will be attending Washington Elementary, entering grades 4-6, can come to Washington school on Thursday from 9:00 - 12:00, or from 1:00 - 4:00 to officially register their student. Please come to the door on the West side of the school building, which is the door on the school playground. Parents will have the opportunity to complete the registration process for their student, along with an opportunity to see and tour the school building.
New student registration day for 7th – 12th graders will take place on Thursday, August 19th 8:30am – 3:30pm. Below is some highlighted information from principals Mr. Larson and Mrs. Brandt.
(Grades 7th – 12th) Message from Mr. Dan Larson and Mrs. Kristi Brandt:
Access to the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School for incoming new students will be at the North Door #1 and West Door #6. We encourage incoming 9-12 grade students to utilize the North Door #1 and students in grades 7 & 8 to utilize the West Door #6. There is buzzer system that is located by each door to gain admittance. Representatives from the respective offices will greet you at the door and guide you to the counseling office.
Families are encouraged to schedule appointments prior to August 19 to reduce wait time. Appointments can be made on or after August 9th by calling 701-845-0483 Ext. 116. If at all possible please contact our school to do a request for student records prior to August 19th. If that is not possible we encourage parents to bring a copy of their students transcripts, birth certificate, and immunization records to begin the enrollment process.
On this day students will be able to meet with a school counselor to discuss their academic plan. We will also arrange for a tour of the school building to take place. Mrs. Brandt (Principal) and Mrs. Eggum (Counselor) work with our students in Grades 10-12. Mr. Larson (Principal) and Mrs. Burchill (Counselor) work with students in Grades 7-9.