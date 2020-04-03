VCPS Families,
Due to the snowy conditions today, curbside meal pick-up will be available at the Jr/Sr High Door #6 only. Meals will be available from 11:30-12:30.
We apologize for any inconvenience. Stay warm and safe.
VCPS Nutrition Services
Dear Parents, If your student(s) are enrolled in the Bridges backpack program or the Hi-Liner Pantry and receives a weekend backpack they will be delivered to your front door every Friday afternoon by Dietrich school bus. This will start tomorrow April 3rd and will last as long as we are out of school.
We know these are trying times for us all here in Valley City and around the world. We are here for you, all VCPS students and
families (even if you are not signed up for the program, we can help).
If you need a little helping hand any day of the week, please contact me:penny.peterson@k12.nd.us