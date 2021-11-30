Valley City Public Schools is proud to be supporting the Barnes County Salvation Army during the upcoming holiday season. During the month of December, students and staff members from our schools will be ringing the bell at Leevers North. Please help us support those individuals in our community that may have a few extra needs this year. If you would like to donate in the red kettle, our Hi-Liners will be at Leevers North on the following dates/times:
December 2: 12-2pm (Junior High)
December 14: 11am-3pm (High School)
December 15: 10am-2pm (High School)
December 16: 10am-12pm (Jefferson)
The Salvation Army of Barnes County started ringing the bells November 23rd, with Naomi and Lenora, at the helm of the “Red Kettle” campaign.
Barnes County Salvation Army provided assistance to hundreds of people in the area last year. With that money, folks got help paying for meals, lodging, healthcare, clothing, rent, utilities, transportation and more.
Lee Isensee, Barnes County Salvation Army Chairman, says that the need in and around Valley City is great and this “Red Kettle” campaign is a wonderful opportunity for community members to help the less fortunate right here at home.
Isensee also wanted to be sure the community knows how best to donate to the Barnes County Salvation Army. “Something I didn’t realize a few years ago is the fact that when you send a donation to the Regional Salvation Army office in the mail, that money doesn’t stick around here,” Isensee says. “The money that goes in the kettles here in Valley City stays here. As long as a check is in our kettle, it goes right back to benefit this community.”
Locally, the support Barnes County residents give the Salvation Army is extraordinary. As an extension unit of the volunteer organization, Barnes County raises more money every year than any other unit in North Dakota. “Because of the generous donations from our residents, we are also number one in those states when it comes to helping the less fortunate,” Isensee says. “87% of the money raised from the kettle campaign goes right back to the people here at home.”
This year, the kettles in Valley City will be located at Leevers North and South, as well as PetroServe USA. If you would like to give to the campaign and do not want to go out of the house, you can mail checks to Lee Isensee, PO Box 122, Valley City, ND 58072.
You can also get involved in this important campaign by volunteering to ring the bell in November and/or December by contacting co-chairpersons, Naomi at 701-541-1418 or Lenora at 701-840-1357.