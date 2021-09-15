We are extremely grateful for our First Responders in both Valley City and Barnes County. With our current celebration of School Safety Week, Valley City Public Schools will be hosting an open house for all First Responders this evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm (@ Jefferson, Washington, and Junior/Senior High). Our school administrators and emergency team members will be providing guided tours for first responders beginning at 5:00pm. Additional details with this information have been attached to the email. Please join us for this open house and an opportunity to familiarize yourself with our schools. Sub sandwiches, pop/water, and chips will be available (served until gone). Thank you, First Responders, for your service to our school district and community.
Please read the related and important school safety message from SRO Sean Hagen....
In the first 18 weeks of 2021 our country experienced 194 mass shootings, which is an average of 10 per week, and reached 300 mass shootings in June of this year. **mass shooting being defined as 4+ people shot**
Based on some of these alarming statistics we continue to make School Safety a priority at Valley City Public Schools. I am certified instructor in A.L.I.C.E active shooter response training, which we train all staff and students on annually. Besides being prepared for acts of violence, we also continue to work on what happens after an emergency. We have an Emergency Operations Plan for our school district which includes our Reunification process to safely and efficiently reunite students with their parent or guardians after an emergency.
Another area of focus for our school district the past couple of years is establishing a unified community response from all our local first responders. The importance of this objective was reinforced for us when me and three other members of our District Emergency Response team attended a National Safety Conference in Las Vegas earlier this year. For this reason, we have extended an invitation to our local first responders to attend an open house event at our schools during safety week. This will provide an opportunity to share information and continue our open dialogue about emergency operations and planning.
Sean Hagen
School Resource Officer
Valley City Police Department
Valley City Public Schools
