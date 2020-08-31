2019-20 Season Player Volleyball Shot
VCPS is looking forward to hosting the Roughriders on Tuesday, September 1st for 9th/C/JV/Varsity Volleyball. Below are the information sheet for the EDC Volleyball match, HAC procedures and protocol as well as seating chart for the HAC. 
 
Hi-Liner Activity Center procedure's & protocol for teams, officials, spectators, and media can be found here. The Seating Chart for the Hi-Liner Activity Center can be found here. Please share with anyone who may be attending the match. Streaming of the varsity match will be at www.newsdakota.com. 
 
Match Info
GF Red River at Valley City
EDC Volleyball Match
September 1st, 2020
Where: Hi-Liners Activity Center (HAC)
180 4th St. NW
Valley City, ND 58072
When: 4:30 PM - 9th Grade Match on North Court
4:30 PM - C-Team Match on South Court.
Main court will be set up following the completion of both matches.
5:45 PM – JV Team Match on Main Court
7:00 PM – Varsity Team Match on Main Court
Workers & Officials:
Officials C/JV/V: Kelsey Paurus & Koby Pennick
Officials 9th: Shelby Dietz & Millisa Kukowski
Line Judges: Shelby Dietz & Millisa Kukowski (JV/V)
Table Workers: Alecia Killoran & Natasha Howard (Varsity)
Ticket Taker: Darla Jacobson (3:45-5:45 PM) & Jennifer Redfearn(5:30-
7:30 PM)
Trainer: Mike Callahan
National Anthem: Recording
General Information:
-Bus will park along 4th St. NW in the loading zone near the large
overhead door
-Please don’t arrive prior to 3:30 PM
-Doors open to spectators and fans at 4:00 PM
-All spectator’s, fans, players, coaches, officials, and line judges enter
through the SW doors of the HAC
-North Locker Room will be available after 3:30 PM to one team at a
time.
-C-Team and 9th Grade team will play simultaneously on split courts.
The main court will be set-up after both matches have been
completed.
-Warm-ups will be on the end so that both sets of bleachers can be
pulled out to accommodate social distancing.
-Warm-ups for varsity matches will be 8-4-4-4-4. Coin flip at 25
minutes on the clock at the south end of the HAC.
-Showering for visiting team is allowed but only one team at a time.
-We ask that all spectator’s and fans vacate the building as soon as
the last match is completed. No socializing after the matches.


