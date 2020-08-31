GF Red River at Valley City
EDC Volleyball Match
September 1st, 2020
Where: Hi-Liners Activity Center (HAC)
180 4th St. NW
Valley City, ND 58072
When: 4:30 PM - 9th Grade Match on North Court
4:30 PM - C-Team Match on South Court.
Main court will be set up following the completion of both matches.
5:45 PM – JV Team Match on Main Court
7:00 PM – Varsity Team Match on Main Court
Workers & Officials:
Officials C/JV/V: Kelsey Paurus & Koby Pennick
Officials 9th: Shelby Dietz & Millisa Kukowski
Line Judges: Shelby Dietz & Millisa Kukowski (JV/V)
Table Workers: Alecia Killoran & Natasha Howard (Varsity)
Ticket Taker: Darla Jacobson (3:45-5:45 PM) & Jennifer Redfearn(5:30-
7:30 PM)
Trainer: Mike Callahan
National Anthem: Recording
General Information:
-Bus will park along 4th St. NW in the loading zone near the large
overhead door
-Please don’t arrive prior to 3:30 PM
-Doors open to spectators and fans at 4:00 PM
-All spectator’s, fans, players, coaches, officials, and line judges enter
through the SW doors of the HAC
-North Locker Room will be available after 3:30 PM to one team at a
time.
-C-Team and 9th Grade team will play simultaneously on split courts.
The main court will be set-up after both matches have been
completed.
-Warm-ups will be on the end so that both sets of bleachers can be
pulled out to accommodate social distancing.
-Warm-ups for varsity matches will be 8-4-4-4-4. Coin flip at 25
minutes on the clock at the south end of the HAC.
-Showering for visiting team is allowed but only one team at a time.
-We ask that all spectator’s and fans vacate the building as soon as
the last match is completed. No socializing after the matches.