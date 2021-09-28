There was much action and merriment in the hallways of Valley City Public Schools as the students and staff celebrated Homecoming 2021. The week was packed with dress-up days, powderpuff football, pep rally, parade, dance and more. Valley City High School Royalty was chosen by the senior class, and the king and queen were crowned during coronation at the pep rally on Friday.
