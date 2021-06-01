VCPS Free Summer Meals
Free Meal Pick-Up is Happening Again...
 
VCPS Nutrition Services,  started June 1st and lasting through August 13th, will be providing  free meal pick-up for children ages 1-18 or through HS graduation and up to age 21 for children involved in special education services.  There will be no meals for pick up or drive through on the following dates:  NO MEALS-July 5th and July 28th.
Similar to last year it is a Pick Up  or Drive Thru Service, which makes it convenient and safe for all individuals involved.   At the times listed below, and at the location stated, you will be provided, for each child, 1 lunch and 1 breakfast for the next day.  No paperwork or ID is required.  Children do not need to attend VCPS and meals will not be consumed on site.
 
Times & Locations (Monday-Friday)
  • 11:00-11:15 
  • Jefferson School North Drive
  • Entrance off 12th st NE
  • 11:30-11:45
  • St Catherine's School North Side
  • Drive Up on 6th st NE
  • 12:00-12:15
  • Washington School
  • West Side on 9th ave SW
  • 12:00-12:30
  • VC Jr/Sr High School Door 6
  • 2nd ave NW
  • YOU ARE ASKED TO PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY AND WATCH FOR CHILDREN WALKING OR RIDING BIKES!

