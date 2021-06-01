- 11:00-11:15
- Jefferson School North Drive
- Entrance off 12th st NE
- 11:30-11:45
- St Catherine's School North Side
- Drive Up on 6th st NE
- 12:00-12:15
- Washington School
- West Side on 9th ave SW
- 12:00-12:30
- VC Jr/Sr High School Door 6
- 2nd ave NW
- YOU ARE ASKED TO PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY AND WATCH FOR CHILDREN WALKING OR RIDING BIKES!
Free Meal Pick-Up is Happening Again...
VCPS Nutrition Services, started June 1st and lasting through August 13th, will be providing free meal pick-up for children ages 1-18 or through HS graduation and up to age 21 for children involved in special education services. There will be no meals for pick up or drive through on the following dates: NO MEALS-July 5th and July 28th.
Similar to last year it is a Pick Up or Drive Thru Service, which makes it convenient and safe for all individuals involved. At the times listed below, and at the location stated, you will be provided, for each child, 1 lunch and 1 breakfast for the next day. No paperwork or ID is required. Children do not need to attend VCPS and meals will not be consumed on site.
Times & Locations (Monday-Friday)
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCPS Free Summer Meals!
- Women’s Suffrage Centennial (plus one): Winning the Battle for Full Citizenship Rights
- Hi-Liner Tennis Headed for State
- Dakota Gardener: Reasons to Plant an Herb Garden
- Deer Application Deadline
- Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at the N.D. Veterans Cemetery
- Hi-Liner Track &Field Hosts Awards Night Before Heading to State
- Jefferson Principal Gets Pies in the Face!
Most Popular
Articles
- Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at the N.D. Veterans Cemetery
- Local Valley City Bowlers Wrap Up Season
- Valley Troubadours to Kick Off Music in the Park
- Hi-Liner Junior Varsity Tennis Competes in Fargo
- Local Art Students Beautify Downtown
- Jefferson Principal Gets Pies in the Face!
- Rally in the Valley 2021
- Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk Returns for 2021
- Hi-Liner Track &Field Hosts Awards Night Before Heading to State
- Celebrating a Music Icon: Peggy Lee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.