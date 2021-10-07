Valley City Public School District leaders invite parents and community members to join them on Monday, October 11th and/or Wednesday, October 13th for an opportunity to learn more about the current conditions of all school facilities and the possible plans for new construction and/or renovation.
“We hope everyone will come and explore the future with us,” VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson says, “providing critical input and feedback regarding our possible plans for Valley City Public Schools.”
Both meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the VCHS Theater at the Jr/Sr high School (use Door 1 for access). Before and after that, there will be an Open House/Tours of the Jr/Sr High School from 4-7 p.m. and 7:30-8 p.m.
