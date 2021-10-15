This week, leaders within the Valley City Public School District hosted two meetings as part of their exploration into the future of school facilities. On Monday and Wednesday night, the public was invited to take tours of the Jr/Sr High School and attend a presentation led by Superintendent Josh Johnson in the VCHS Theater. Johnson and others shared information about how the school board has been collaborating with others to explore ways to address the current needs of VCS facilities—whether that be through minor or major renovations, or moving away from some of the old buildings by implementing new structures.
After both presentations, community members asked questions and provided comments about the information presented.
District leadership emphasizes that this exploration focuses on what the community wants and thinks is best, both for students and staff and for the community. They are seeking the public’s feedback about the different opportunities available for school facilities, which they’ll utilize to implement the preferred plan.
