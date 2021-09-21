Valley City Public Schools leadership has announced that the school board is now exploring the future of school facilities in the district. They are working to establish dates and times for several public meetings to be held throughout the month of October. These meetings will invite community members to receive important information, engage in discussion, ask questions and give feedback to district leaders concerning possible renovation and/or new school construction projects for VCPS. The school board will announce the dates and times for the public meetings on Friday, September 24th.
