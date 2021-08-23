VCPS Superintendent Johnson shared the following information with family, friends and students....
With the beginning of school only two days away, we kindly ask all of our students, staff, parents, and community members to follow several healthy practices for the 2021-2022 school year. A poster has been created in partnership with Barnes County area schools, please carefully review the poster and help everyone stay healthy in '21-22.
Thank you for your partnership,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
The schools represented below in the Barnes County area thank you for your
support and partnership in helping to keep all of our students healthy and safe in 2021-2022. We kindly ask our students, staff, parents, and community members to help us follow these healthy practices in our classrooms and schools:
Healthy Hand Hygiene Follow proper handwashing routines. Use hand sanitizer
Social Distancing Guidelines Maintain physical distances between students to reduce transmission risk. At least 3 feet distance is best and will be followed as frequently as possible in schools.
Clean and Disinfect Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (i.e. desks, door handles, railings, bathroom
fixtures, bus seats, etc..)
Stay at Home When Sick Any individual that is not feeling well should stay at home until they are feeling well
Mask-Wearing (Optional) Any student, staff, parent and community member will be supported within our schools if they choose to wear a mask.
Our decisions will continue to be made at the local level; however, we will all
continue to work together to keep our students healthy and safe in the
Barnes County area. Let’s have an outstanding 2021-2022 school year!!
Valley City Public Schools, St. Catherine School, Barnes County North, Sheyenne Valley Technology Center, Maple Valley Raiders and SVSEU.