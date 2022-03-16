Due to an order from the governor, Valley City Public Schools shut down in-person learning during the spring quarter of 2020, from March through the end of that school year – and according to reports presented at Monday night’s school board meeting by principals of Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools, the impacts of that shutdown are still being felt.
“I thought I’d have wonderful, clear-cut answers for you, but shoot, maybe I just muddied the waters,” Washington Elementary Principal Chad Lueck said, presenting a chart detailing the results of STAR and MAP assessments in English Language Arts (ELA) standards and Mathematics. “You can see it’s about 50-50. Fifty percent of those students have improved their COVID score...fifty percent have decreased. So trying to make it as black and white as possible and it came out gray.”
Both Lueck and Jefferson Elementary Principal Troy Miller presented assessment results to the school board to try and illustrate the impacts to students – Lueck focused on a narrow data point, comparing just the assessment prior to the nine-week distance-learning period to the assessment immediately after, while Miller used the same data, but showing a larger window of time, demonstrating to the board that while initial impacts were clearly negative, the school had taken sufficient steps to bring students back into a regular average, on par with averages over a 10-year period.
“When our kids came in from the fall, after missing that nine weeks of school, you bet there was an impact,” Miller told the Times-Record. “Over the course of the year, I felt like with the interventions, the different things we were doing to try and catch them up, were effective. That was the point I was trying to make.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, March 16th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.