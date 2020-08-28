Mask Distribution - VCPS
Students and Parents,
We will be distributing and selling Hi-Liner Face Masks this afternoon and Sunday afternoon from 4-6pm in the VCHS Bus Lane (west side of Central Avenue w/ vehicle facing south towards downtown).  We will distribute 2 of 3 masks to everyone that has purchased a mask and also sell masks to anyone that would like to make a purchase ($10 per set of 3 mask- cash only).  We are still waiting for the 3rd face mask (camo pattern) to arrive in VC and we will distribute to you as soon as possible.  If you are unable to pick-up your pre-purchased Face Masks this afternoon or Sunday we will provide them to your students on Monday in school.
PLEASE..if you plan to pick up today or Sunday in the Bus Lane at VCHS, line up on Central Avenue backing up towards Jefferson Elementary.
Thank you,
Mr. Johnson
Valley City Public Schools 
#BetterTogether #VCStrong #SurvivingtoThriving #CrazyboutKids #MaskUpND

Recommended for you