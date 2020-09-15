Valley City Public Schools will be dismissing all students 2 hours early due to the Water Main Break and Issues in the City of Valley City. School Buses will run a schedule 2 hours earlier than usual. All home activity events and practices have been cancelled. Any out of town activity events and/or changes to the previous schedule will be communicated with parents from Mr. Schultz in an email sent this afternoon. Please remember the dismissal of students will follow a schedule 2 hours earlier than usual.
Due to the water main break in the city, we have had to make the following changes to our schedules for Tuesday, September 15th, 2020:
Boys Tennis will depart at 2:00 PM as scheduled for their match in Fargo.
JH Volleyball will depart as scheduled at 3:35 PM for their match in Tower City.
HS Volleyball's home match with Fargo South has been postponed. We will work on a date for that match later and communicate through our website.
Girls Golf. Cancelled.
All remaining practices will be cancelled for today. No JH or SH football practice, No Cross Country practice, No Cheerleading practice, No Student Congress practice, No Play Practice.
Thanks,