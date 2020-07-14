Reopening School Graphic

ND K12 Smart Restart Fall 2020 Guidance for Reopening School

Press Conference- Governor Burgum and Department of Public Instruction- Tuesday, July 14, 2020
 
Parents, Families, and Staff Members,
This afternoon Governor Burgum and Superintendent Baesler provided NEW guidance for the Reopening of ND K12 Schools this Fall.  Our District Emergency Response Team (DERT) will use this guidance to further develop our preliminary "draft" reopening plans that will be shared publicly for review with all stakeholders on Friday, July 17th.  This preliminary draft plan will also be reviewed by Advisory groups involving; students, teachers, support staff, parents/families, community leaders, and local health officials meeting during the week of July 20-24th.  After receiving feedback from our stakeholders, the DERT team will update the plan and then provide a formal recommendation to the Valley City Public School Board at the annual meeting on Monday, July 27th at 5:30pm. 
 
Please see the link to the ND K12 Smart Restart Fall 2020 Guidance below. 

We understand that some families may choose to not send students back to school for in-person learning this fall.  If your family has made this decision we would kindly ask that you please complete the survey (if you haven't done so already) indicating this decision.  This will assist us in preparing education plans for all students this fall.
 
Thank you for your continued support, collaboration, and feedback on our preliminary planning.  We look forward to hearing more from you after we share our preliminary plans.
 

Josh Johnson, Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

