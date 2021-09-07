Covid Blood Graphic
We were notified this morning that two of our students in the school district were confirmed positive for COVID-19.  An email was sent immediately to the parents with children in the classrooms (elementary) notifying them of the positive case and providing them recommendations for following our district protocols (self-monitoring, stay at home if sick, etc..).  In addition, this morning we also had a slight increase in student absences across the school district due to 'general' illnesses.  Thank you to the parents and guardians for keeping children home from both school and activities if they are feeling ill.
 
While Valley City Public Schools continues to closely monitor COVID-19 cases in our school district and community, we would request parents and guardians please complete the linked survey below prior to the end of the day tomorrow (please one survey per household).  This information will be used to assist the administration and school board with future decisions regarding our Continuity of Services Plan. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/92BQY9N

Thank you very much for your participation with this survey. Again, this information will be used to provide feedback and thought for the school district. 

Josh Johnson, Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

